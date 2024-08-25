Jordan Warns Of Escalation In Southern Lebanon
Date
8/25/2024 11:01:02 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 25 (Petra) -- Jordan Sunday warned of the increasing escalation in southern Lebanon and a potential regional war in light of the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, according to a statement.
Foreign Ministry
spokesperson Sufian Qudah discussed supporting Lebanon, its security, stability and the safety of its people and institutions, noting the "need" to adhere to Security Council resolution
1701 to prevent further escalation and to reduce the escalation and protect the region from the risk of slipping into a regional war.
Qudah added that the Israeli war on Gaza and the failure to reach an exchange agreement that leads to an immediate and permanent ceasefire puts the entire region at risk of the conflict expanding.
He discussed launching an effective international movement that imposes an immediate cessation of the aggression on Gaza.
MENAFN25082024000117011021ID1108599216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.