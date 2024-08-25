Hamas, Palestinian Resistance Factions To Respond To Cairo Talks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hamas and other resistance factions have indicated that they will formulate a response to the results of ongoing talks in Cairo aimed at ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Jihad Taha, spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said on Sunday that the movement's delegation in Cairo listened to the ideas and solutions proposed for the pending issues in the negotiation proposal, stressing adherence to the movement's and resistance factions' position. He renewed the resistance's demand to establish executive mechanisms for what was agreed upon on July 2.

Taha stressed that the delegation“came to Cairo to listen, not to negotiate,” noting that the delegation will present what it heard from the mediators to the movement's leadership and resistance factions to study it and formulate a position on it.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that Israeli forces had committed three massacres against civilians in the Strip, with 71 dead and 112 wounded arriving at hospitals within 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said that the death toll in the Strip as a result of the Israeli aggression has risen to 40,405 dead and 93,468 wounded since October 7.

Egyptian officials concerned with managing the crisis in the Gaza Strip presented the Hamas delegation on Saturday evening with the latest Israeli vision regarding the status of the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, as well as the Rafah land crossing.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters were able to“detonate a minefield prepared in advance in a Zionist armoured force, and the helicopters landed to evacuate the dead and wounded.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades also announced that they were able to snipe an Israeli soldier in the vicinity of the university college south of the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City.