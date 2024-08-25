Dangerous Escalation In The Region Will Explode Into Wider, More Catastrophic Confrontations, FM Warns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, emphasized that unless the root cause of the dangerous escalation in the region is removed, it will explode into wider and more catastrophic confrontations.The brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza is pushing the region towards the abyss of a regional war, and stopping this aggression immediately would defuse the escalating crisis, Safadi said in his official X account.He said that Netanyahu is obstructing the exchange agreement and attempting to push the region into a regional war in order to save his political future and implement his racist ideology, which manifests itself in killing, destruction, and war crimes in Gaza, continuous violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and aggressive crimes in the occupied West Bank and the region.He added that if the international community wants to stop the escalation, it must impose an end to the aggression on Gaza by activating the role of the Security Council in protecting peace and security and imposing sanctions on Israel."We support Lebanon's security and sovereignty and underline the need to adhere to Security Council Resolution 1701," Safadi added."We support the negotiations led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach an exchange deal that leads to a permanent ceasefire and ends the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," the minister said.He underlined that the international community and the Security Council must openly declare the fact that Netanyahu is obstructing the deal and take effective deterrent measures against him and his racist and escalatory agenda, as well as against his ministers who defy the world, its laws, and all its humanitarian values, enable settler terrorism, and kill all chances of achieving a just peace, which will not be enjoyed by the region unless the occupation ends and the Palestinians obtain their right to life, freedom, statehood and sovereignty on their national soil.