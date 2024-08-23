Kerala: Rat Fever Emerges As Silent Killer Claiming 121 Lives This Year Alone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state is grappling with a severe outbreak of leptospirosis or rat fever, which has resulted in an unprecedented number of deaths this year. The confirmed toll stands at 121, with another 102 cases suspected to be linked to the disease. As leptospirosis continues to claim the most lives among infectious diseases, the surge in cases underscores the need for enhanced prevention and monitoring strategies.

Kerala witnessed a surge in the rate of fever cases, with 18 deaths in June, 27 in July, and 23 till August 21. This year's tally of 1916 affected individuals and 1565 suspected cases is the highest ever recorded. The confirmed death toll stands at 121, with 102 more suspected deaths. A comparison with previous years reveals a significant increase, with 831 cases and 39 deaths last year, and 2482 cases and 121 deaths in 2022.

The total number of rat fever deaths in the state since 2021 stands at 822, including suspected cases. In contrast, only 32 deaths were reported in 2018, and 14 in 2019, during the flood years. Despite the availability of effective prevention and treatment methods, the rising number of cases can be attributed to inadequate grassroots prevention efforts and surveillance.

The pre-monsoon cleaning drive was inadequate this time, and health experts are concerned that the preventive medicine doxycycline may not be reaching the intended beneficiaries effectively. In many instances, elephantiasis is only diagnosed when the patient's condition becomes critical, highlighting the need for early detection. If untreated, the disease can rapidly progress and damage internal organs, making timely intervention crucial.

As leptospirosis is a silent killer, proactive prevention and timely identification are vital to preventing fatalities,

