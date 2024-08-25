PSD Tows Vehicles Involved In Processions Endorsing Election Campaigns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate's (PSD) spokesperson said that multiple involved in obstructive processions which were carried out by individuals in processions endorsing election campaigns were identified by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Departments, who also issued violations to them.He emphasized that the law will be enforced on all of these vehicles that were taken in the field by the operating patrols, electronically monitored, or received by the Traffic Department and investigated and validated.He went on to say that some of the vehicles were towed, while circulations were issued against others in preparation for their towing and legal and administrative action against their owners.The PSD affirmed that its monitoring has been activated to guarantee the application of the law and stop any manifestations and improper conduct, such as processions that could endanger the lives of people using the roads, including those that could impede the movement of people, ambulances, or emergency cases, as well as the crime of firing bullets.The PSD urged everyone to follow the law, abstain from such actions, and protect society's security as well as the safety of its citizens.The Traffic Department said it receives all sightings and observations of violations on the WhatsApp app (0770999030) and addresses them following verification.