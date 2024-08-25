Xi Jinping attends BRICS summit in Kazan, highlighting group's growing influence

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to participate in the BRICS summit scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, according to a report citing China's envoy to Moscow. The BRICS group, initially comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was established with the aim of fostering collaboration among these emerging economies. The group's name is derived from the first letters of the member countries' names in English.



In recent developments, BRICS has expanded its membership to include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE, reflecting its intent to enhance its role in challenging the global economic dominance of Western nations. This expansion aligns with BRICS's broader goal of influencing global economic and political dynamics. Over 40 additional countries have expressed interest in joining the group, underscoring its growing significance on the world stage.



According to Agroexport, a Russian export center, BRICS nations collectively control more than 30 percent of the world's agricultural land. These countries are also major contributors to global agricultural production, accounting for over 40 percent of cereal and meat production, nearly 40 percent of dairy products, and more than 50 percent of total fish and seafood output. The upcoming summit will likely serve as a platform for these major global players to further solidify their economic and political strategies.



