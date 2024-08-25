Egypt's Al-Sisi Discusses Mideast Tensions With US Joint Chiefs Chairperson

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Sunday with Lieutenant General Charles Brown, the Chairperson of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which focused on current developments in the Middle East, was attended by Lieutenant General Abdel Megeed Sakr, Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian and of Defence and Military Production, and Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg, US Ambassador to Cairo.

President Al-Sisi stressed that the current regional situation requires a decisive stance from the international community and all active parties to defuse tension and stop the state of escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire region.

He warned of the dangers of opening a new front in Lebanon, stressing the need to preserve Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

Al-Sisi also stressed the need to respond to the joint Egyptian-American-Qatari efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to immediately stop the war in the Gaza Strip, exchange prisoners and detainees, and strengthen the path of calm and stability in the region.

The Egyptian president also referred to the difficult and tragic humanitarian conditions faced by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the necessity of stopping the war immediately to deliver much-needed relief and health aid.

He further stressed the necessity of concerted international efforts towards launching a comprehensive political path that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution, as a basis for sustainable regional stability.

The Egyptian Presidency's official spokesperson added that the meeting confirmed the depth of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and the continuous cooperation and coordination witnessed by relations between the two countries in various fields, especially the security and military fields.

In this context, the Chairperson of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff affirmed his country's appreciation for Egypt's pivotal role in supporting stability, security and peace, expressing his aspiration to continue pushing joint work in the fields of military cooperation to broader horizons, in a way that achieves common interests and supports stability and peace in the Middle East.