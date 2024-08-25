122 Aid Trucks Crossed Into Gaza In 3Rd Week Of August, Says JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- A new humanitarian aid convoy of 122 trucks laden with humanitarian aid crossed the Gaza Strip during the third week of August, dispatched by the Jordan (JAF) - Arab Army, and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).The aid included ready meals, food and healthy parcels, clothes, pigeons, medical consumables, mattresses, tarpaulins, mats, assistive devices, mineral water, medicines, medical supplies, and materials to sustain the work of bakeries, such as yeast, sugar, and salt, which will be distributed through partner associations and organizations in the Gaza Strip, according to a JHCO statement on Sunday."In light of the current situation, the JHCO is trying to diversify the aid given to our people in the Gaza Strip to meet their needs, and it primarily concentrates on food and medical aid," according to JHCO secretary-general Hussein Shebli.He emphasized the importance of continuing to work with partner groups and associations in Gaza to manage humanitarian delivery within the Strip.As of today, 3,273 land trucks and 53 airplanes had entered the Gaza Strip through Al-Arish, Shebli explained.He added that this aid was sent in cooperation with the World Food Program (WFP) and with the support of Al-Khair Charity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), IHH, the Indonesian Youth Union, the Charity Nation / UK, donations from the Indonesian people, the Neda'a Al-Kair, the Al-Urwa Al-Wuthqa Association, European services, and Star Pacific.JHCO continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, e-wallets, CliQ on: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and its official website: