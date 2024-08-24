Rwanda's Cabinet Approves Five-Year Strategy To Accelerate Economic Growth, Improve Public Services

(MENAFN- IANS) Kigali, Aug 24 (IANS) The Cabinet of Rwanda on Friday night approved the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), a comprehensive five-year plan aimed at driving the country's socio-economic progress from 2024 to 2029, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The five-year strategy is built on five key priorities: job creation, export promotion, quality education, reducing stunting and malnutrition, and enhancing public service delivery, said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strategy seeks to achieve more than 6 per cent annual growth in the agricultural sector, with productivity expected to rise by more than 50 percent. This will be accomplished through an 85 per cent expansion in irrigated land, improved access to fertilizers and seeds, enhanced animal breeds, and a significant boost in the domestic production of animal feeds.

To address unemployment and ensure inclusive growth, the government plans to create 1.25 million productive and decent jobs over the next five years, with 250,000 new jobs generated annually.

The strategy also reaffirms the country's commitment to promoting early childhood education by increasing pre-primary enrollment from 35 per cent to 65 per cent.

By 2029, Rwanda aims to achieve universal access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene services, and reliable electricity for every household, school, and health facility.

A single digital identification document system will be introduced to revolutionize access to government services, making it easier and faster for citizens to interact with public institutions. By the end of the strategy period, all government services are expected to be fully digitized, enhancing service delivery and accountability.

The Rwanda Community Abroad will be actively engaged in contributing to national development goals, while peace and security will be maintained to ensure a stable environment for continued growth.

The strategy is in line with Rwanda's Vision 2050, through which the country aims to achieve upper middle-income status by 2035, and be among high-income countries and have improved living standards by the middle of the century.