Ghana's Main Opposition Party Pledges To Revive Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Winneba, Ghana: Ghana's main opposition party on Saturday presented its programme for the upcoming presidential elections, promising at a rally to stamp out corruption, transform the economy, and create jobs.

The National (NDC) drew thousands to the coastal town of Winneba, with supporters draped in the NDC's green, black, red, and white colours, who danced and chanted as they waved placards.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's candidate in the December 7 elections, painted a grim picture of the current state of the West African nation under the rule of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and its candidate, the current vice-president Mahamuda Bawumia.

"Ghanaians can take no more of the hardship, impunity, state capture, hypocrisy, lies, and bad governance inflicted over the two terms of this outgoing administration," Mahama said.

The party's first woman vice-presidential nominee, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, attended the rally.

The party pledged to address unemployment, tackle the alarming depreciation of Ghana's cedi currency, and establish special courts to handle corruption cases.

It also promised free tuition for the first year in public universities, and initiatives to eradicate period poverty for girls in school.

Mahama called the ruling NPP "the biggest political scam pulled on Ghanaians since our independence in 1957."

Despite being a major gold and cocoa producer, the country is grappling with its worst economic crisis in years as it faces galloping inflation and widespread youth unemployment.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has led the country since 2017, is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms permitted by the constitution.

Mahama, who was president from 2012 to 2017, lost to Akufo-Addo in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Both candidates this year hail from the northern regions of Ghana.