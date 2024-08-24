Russian Forces Hit Pokrovsk Community In Donetsk Region, Killing One Civilian
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, the Russian army killed a man in the Pokrovsk community.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Another person in the Donetsk region was killed by Russians today - in Kotlyne of the Pokrovsk community,” Filashkin wrote.
In addition, one person was wounded in the village.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military wounded five residents of the Donetsk region yesterday, August 23.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin
