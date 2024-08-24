Thirty Attacks Fended Off At Pokrovsk Front, With Eight Firefights Still Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sttistics from the General Staff

Pokrovsk Sector of the front line has seen 96 force-to-force encounters since early hours of Saturday, August 24. The Defense Forces fought off 31 attacks, with eight firefights still ongoing.

as of 16:00, Saturday, August 24.

The communities of Porozok, Shalyhine, Hluhiv, Slavhorod, Mezenivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Dmytrivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Stieletska Pushkarka, Ponomarenky, Seredyna-Buda, Bleshnya, Mykhailivske, Karpovychi, Obody, Novovasylivka, Stepne, and Oleksandrivka came under attacks with artillery and mortar fire over the day.

Furthermore to this, the Russian forces were attacking with glide bombs, targeting Yunakivka, Bilovody, Druzhba, Richka, Velyka Pysarivka, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske, Bilopilllya, Katerynivka, Pozhna, Mykytivka, Khodyno, Bunyakyne, Slavhorod, Uhroidy, Porozk, Pushkari, Progres, Hrem'yacha, and Karpovychi neighborhoods.

Kharkiv Sector has seen three force-to-force encounters taking place in the surroundings of Hlyboke and Vovchansk communities, with two firefights still in progress.

Kupyansk Sector : the adversary mounted six assaults targeting the surroundings of Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Synkivka neighborhoods, with two attacks still continuing.

The Russians pounded Petropavlivka community with unguided air-launched rockets.

Lyman Sector saw six combat engagements, with the adversary storming Ukrainian defending positions located outside of Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, and Novosadovo villages, with one firefight still ongoing as of 16:00.

Siversk Sector : Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults targeting the surroundings of Spirne and Vyimka communities, continued fighting off an assault on Verkhnyokamyanske village.

Kramatorsk Sector : the invading army has been able to advance closer towards Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Kalynivka neighborhoods. The day saw 12 combat engagements, of which three were still ongoing as of 16:00.

Toretsk Sector : nine force-to-force encounters took place in the surroundings of Diliivka, Toretsk, Nelypivka, and New York neighborhoods, with one still going on.

Moreover, the adversary launched three airstrikes targeting Dyliivka and Druzhba communities.

Pokrovsk Sector : the Russians mounted 39 assaultive attacks targeting the surroundings of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Hrodivka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, and Ptyche neighborhoods. Ukrainian defenders fended off 31 attacks, with eight firefights still in progress. The losses incurred on the adversary at this stretch of the front are being established.

The enemy also carried out two airstrikes, which involved a glide bomb dropped on the village of Memryk and a salvo of unguided ground-attack rockets fired toward Oleksandropil.

Kurakhiv Sector : the invading forces mounted 12 attacks targeting the surroundings of Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostyantynivka neighborhoods. The Ukrainian defenders were able to fight off nine attacks, but three others are still going on.

Vremivske Sector : the invading forces attempted to storm Ukrainian defending positions near Vuhledar, Vodyane and Katerynivka three times, but never succeeded.

Orihiv Sector : three force-to-force encounters took place in the surroundings of Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky neighborhoods, with one still going on. On top of that, the Russians fired 32 unguided ground-attack rockets toward Lobkove, Pyatykhatky, and Novoandriivka communities.



Pre-Dnieper Sector : the invaders dropped glide bombs targeting the surroundings of Novotyahinka, Burhunka, Tomaryne, and Zmiivka neighborhoods.

The situation remained relatively stable at other sectors of the front line.

Ukrinform reported that Russia's toll of personnel has surged 606,490 over the time since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. This includes 1,160 personnel taken out over the past 24 hours.