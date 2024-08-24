Those Who Vote Against Azerbaijan In PACE Listed As Undesirable Persons: Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Frank Schwabe's opinions about Azerbaijan and the country's leadership, whose name is known in a number of cases and dark business relationships, show how biased, fake, and hypocritical a politician this person is."

Azernews reports that the head of the press service department of the of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, said this in response to the media's questions about the opinions expressed against Azerbaijan by Peter Stano, the press secretary of the European Union (EU) for foreign policy and security issues, and Frank Schwabe, a member of the German Parliament.

Aykhan Hajizadeh said that opinions voiced against the political leadership of Azerbaijan, which is one of the leading countries in terms of political stability, economic development, and progress indicators, are first of all evaluated as prejudice against the success of the country. He said that the steps taken towards the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands, which have been under occupation for nearly 30 years, and the independent policy carried out do not coincide with the insidious intentions of people like Schwabe, and it worries them.

"Frank Schwabe is well aware that the only reason why the observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) were not invited to observe the elections to the Milli Majlis is that despite the promises given to our country at the political level, including by German officials, the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation has not yet been restored. Expressing concern about Azerbaijan-Russia relations, it would be appropriate for Schwabe to talk about people who cooperate with Russia in Germany and PACE, and who even today closely cooperate with Russia's "Gazprom" company.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's presiding over the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was conditioned by political motives not related to this process, expressing opinions contrary to the essence of the fight against climate change, including the commitment of our country, once again demonstrated Schwabe's bias against Azerbaijan.

Regarding Schwabe's intention to visit our country within the framework of COP29, let's note that those who voted against the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE were included in the list of "undesirable persons". If the said persons come to Azerbaijan until the mandate of our delegation in PACE is restored, they will not be allowed to enter the territory of the country. Azerbaijan is committed to its obligations at the international level, it understands these obligations well. At the same time, we emphasize once again that applying these obligations only on the basis of unilateral and bilateral standards, misusing them, and applying biased approaches to our country will not be allowed," Aykhan Hajizade said.

It should be recalled that during the interview published on August 23 on "Radio Liberty", the member of the German Parliament, Frank Schwabe, stated that Azerbaijan is not interested in membership in the Council of Europe, accused Azerbaijan of not being loyal to the values ​​promoted by the Council of Europe, and that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe was not invited as an observer in the elections to the Milli Majlis. He also made insulting statements against Azerbaijan's authorities.