Those Who Vote Against Azerbaijan In PACE Listed As Undesirable Persons: Ministry

"Frank Schwabe's opinions about Azerbaijan and the country's
leadership, whose name is known in a number of corruption cases and
dark business relationships, show how biased, fake, and
hypocritical a politician this person is."
Azernews reports that the head of the press
service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan
Hajizade, said this in response to the media's questions about the
opinions expressed against Azerbaijan by Peter Stano, the press
secretary of the European Union (EU) for foreign policy and
security issues, and Frank Schwabe, a member of the German
Parliament.
Aykhan Hajizadeh said that opinions voiced against the political
leadership of Azerbaijan, which is one of the leading countries in
terms of political stability, economic development, and progress
indicators, are first of all evaluated as prejudice against the
success of the country. He said that the steps taken towards the
liberation of Azerbaijan's lands, which have been under occupation
for nearly 30 years, and the independent policy carried out do not
coincide with the insidious intentions of people like Schwabe, and
it worries them.
"Frank Schwabe is well aware that the only reason why the
observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE) were not invited to observe the elections to the Milli
Majlis is that despite the promises given to our country at the
political level, including by German officials, the mandate of the
Azerbaijani delegation has not yet been restored. Expressing
concern about Azerbaijan-Russia relations, it would be appropriate
for Schwabe to talk about people who cooperate with Russia in
Germany and PACE, and who even today closely cooperate with
Russia's "Gazprom" company.
At the same time, Azerbaijan's presiding over the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) was conditioned by political motives not
related to this process, expressing opinions contrary to the
essence of the fight against climate change, including the
commitment of our country, once again demonstrated Schwabe's bias
against Azerbaijan.
Regarding Schwabe's intention to visit our country within the
framework of COP29, let's note that those who voted against the
Azerbaijani delegation at PACE were included in the list of
"undesirable persons". If the said persons come to Azerbaijan until
the mandate of our delegation in PACE is restored, they will not be
allowed to enter the territory of the country. Azerbaijan is
committed to its obligations at the international level, it
understands these obligations well. At the same time, we emphasize
once again that applying these obligations only on the basis of
unilateral and bilateral standards, misusing them, and applying
biased approaches to our country will not be allowed," Aykhan
Hajizade said.
It should be recalled that during the interview published on
August 23 on "Radio Liberty", the member of the German Parliament,
Frank Schwabe, stated that Azerbaijan is not interested in
membership in the Council of Europe, accused Azerbaijan of not
being loyal to the values promoted by the Council of Europe, and
that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe was not
invited as an observer in the elections to the Milli Majlis. He
also made insulting statements against Azerbaijan's
authorities.
