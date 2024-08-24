Zelensky Awards Winners And Medalists Of Paris Summer Olympics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the winners and medalists of the Paris Summer and their coaches on Independence Day and presented them with state awards.

Zelensky thanked the Olympians for glorifying independence and proving the strength of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, referring to the President's Office .

“You certainly felt the support of millions of Ukrainians. We were not just cheering for you – for every one of you – our entire country, with all our hearts and minds, stood by you, and it felt as if we were competing alongside you, as one nation,” Zelensky said.

At the end of the meeting, the Olympians handed the President a Paris 2024 poster created by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni and signed by Ukrainian athletes.

Boxer Oleksandr Usyk presented Volodymyr Zelensky with his WBC Heavyweight World Champion belt. The athlete won it in 2018 and regained it this May in a fight against Tyson Fury, becoming the first Absolute Heavyweight Champion of all four versions. This is a special belt made for this fight.

Photo: President's Office