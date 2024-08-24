Some EU Institutions Need To Stop Their Provocations Against Azerbaijan
Date
8/24/2024 7:16:24 PM
Several EU institutions must stop their provocations against
Azerbaijan, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports.
He made the statement in response to a question about the
provocative remarks directed at Azerbaijan by Peter Stano,
Spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs and
Security Policy.
“Such biased allegations of the EU Spokesperson regarding the
human rights in our country have been repeatedly responded by us.
Opinions that any Azerbaijani citizen is being prosecuted due to
their political views, or that criminal proceedings involving
individuals introducing themselves as journalists or human rights
advocates have political motives are fundamentally improper and
unacceptable.
Detention of individuals for offenses such as treason, financing
of particular illegal activities, illicit financial transactions,
etc. is conducted in accordance with the requirements of the
relevant criminal procedural legislations, and the process is fully
transparent.
Instead of waiting for the outcomes of criminal cases and
investigations, as well as court decisions, calls on Azerbaijan to
release suspects are in direct contradiction with the legal
procedures, an attempt to interfere with the judicial authority,
and a violation of the values promoted by the European Union.
We regretfully note that indifference by the EU to the violation
of the fundamental rights and freedoms of people in a number of its
member states, the loss of lives in prisons as a result of
political persecution and during the protests such as“yellow
vests,” as well as bloodshed in protests in New Caledonia are
examples of double standards.
A number of institutions of the EU must put an end to
provocations against Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.
