Blinken Says Washington Remains Committed To Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the Ukrainian people on Independence Day and reiterated Washington's continued support for Ukraine.

He said this in a statement published on the website of the U.S. Department of State.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day,” the statement says.

He noted that the United States is committed to providing long-term security and economic support for Ukraine's continued fight against Russian aggression and for its recovery and reform efforts. The Secretary of State emphasized Ukraine's achievements in advancing democratic values, combating corruption, and fostering economic growth.

, Scholz discuss funding for defense assistance to Ukrain

Blinken also said that the United States stands ready to deepen its partnership with Ukraine, which is rooted in the common commitment to justice and democratic values.

“We will continue our support to you as you defend against Russia's aggression, and together we will uphold the UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and secure a brighter future for all Ukrainians,” the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Ukraine's Independence Day that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia's aggression.

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg