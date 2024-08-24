Hezbollah Attacks 3 Israeli Military Sites

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Aug 25 (IANS) Hezbollah has said that it attacked three Israeli military sites with drones and artillery shells in support of the Palestinian people's resistance in the Gaza Strip.

In three separate statements on Saturday, Hezbollah said, "Our fighters targeted on Saturday the enemy's positions in Mount Hermon and its espionage equipment in Al-Raheb and Kiryat Shmona sites with suicide drones and artillery shells, hitting them directly."

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua news agency that Lebanese sites monitored on Saturday morning the launching of several drones, artillery shells, and rockets from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

They added that an Israeli drone raided a house in the village of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, damaging it partially but causing no injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sources said that seven border towns and villages in the eastern and central sectors of southern Lebanon were shelled, with material damage reported.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The situation escalated further after Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing Hezbollah's top military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

Fears of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah have grown amid an exchange of cross-border attacks and after the July 30 killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 40,200 Palestinians since the October 7 Hamas attack.

The military campaign has reduced much of the territory to rubble and left most of the people homeless, hungry and prone to disease.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Friday said it carried out 15 attacks targeting Israeli military sites.

This marked the largest number of attacks launched by the group in 35 days.