Shmyhal, Duda Discuss Support For Ukraine On Its European And Euro-Atlantic Path

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of Poland Andrzej Duda have discussed support for Ukraine on its path to joining the European Union and NATO.

In a post on Telegram , Shmyhal wrote:“We discussed support for our European integration and Euro-Atlantic path. Poland has made a significant contribution. We are grateful for the offer from the Polish side to help us in the technical process of EU accession negotiations. We have an ambition to go through this process quickly”.

According to Shmyhal, Poland also supports Ukraine's accession to NATO.“We appreciate our friendly bilateral relations and the powerful assistance from the Polish government and people,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the President of Poland for his visit on this important day for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 24, President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv for a visit.