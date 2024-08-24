J&K Congress Finalizes Draft Manifesto

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Manifesto Committee of in Jammu and Kashmir, headed by former union Saifuddin Soz, has finalised the draft manifesto of the party after holding a series of meetings ahead of the much-awaited assembly polls.

Soz said the manifesto had been submitted to the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress President (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra, and would be released in a day or two.

“I have included all the major and important poll promises in the draft and submitted it to Karra sahib's office. It will be released after his approval once he returns from Delhi,” Soz said.

However, he didn't elaborate on the poll promises mentioned in the draft.“It won't be right to reveal it without the JKPCC's chief approval,” he said.

Sources, on the other hand, claimed that the Congress's high command had asked the panel to work around five guarantees for the party in line with the national manifesto and tailor made them for the region.

They said the draft also includes restoration of statehood, job creation, and land ownership rights to forest dwellers.

Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday promised that the party would raise the voice of the people of J&K and fulfill all their aspirations.

He also promised that Congress would fight to secure people's“Jal, Jungle aur Zameen (water, forest and land)” which was under attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Kharge also promised job creation in industries, tourism, and horticulture sectors.

“We also want peace, development, and prosperity in J&K which has been under threat during the BJP rule,” he said.