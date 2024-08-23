Italy Ready To Cooperate With Ukraine To Return Children Abducted By Russia - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy is ready to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities and concerned international organizations to return Ukrainian minors illegally transferred to Russia.

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said this at a meeting with Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Italian Embassy in Ukraine .

According to the mission, the two discussed in detail the situation with prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians and emphasized the importance of exchanging prisoners in a transparent manner and in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law. The next topic of their conversation was devoted to the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia.

"In view of the expectations regarding coordinated actions at the international level to ensure their safe and quick return to their families, Ambassador Formosa pledged Italy's full readiness to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities and concerned international organizations," the embassy said.