Zelensky Held Talks With Modi: Joint Statement On Peaceful Resolution Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India has reiterated its position on the peaceful of the military conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. The Ukrainian side has emphasized that the Joint Communiqué on a Peace Framework, adopted at the Peace Summit, can serve as a basis for further efforts to establish a just peace.

This is said in a joint statement following the visit of the Prime of India to Ukraine, published on the website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ukrainian side conveyed that the Joint Communiqué on a Peace Framework, adopted at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, could serve as a basis for further efforts to promote just peace based on dialogue, diplomacy, and international law,” the document says.

Ukraine, India to sign four documents during's visit - Zelensky

Another point in the joint statement emphasizes that“the Indian side reiterated its principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as a part of which, India has attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024”.

The document also describes the current state of economic and humanitarian cooperation between Ukraine and India.

At a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country is proactive in peace and is ready to play a role in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.



“When it comes to peace, India takes a proactive stance. Our approach has always been people-centric. I'd like to tell you and the whole world that this is our conviction and commitment, we say it loud and clear: we support sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is a top priority for us," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also stressed that during the meeting with Vladimir Putin, he looked into his eyes and said in the presence of media that the only way to solve problems is through dialogue and diplomacy, adding that it is necessary to move in this direction without wasting time.

As Ukrinform reported, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine for a visit on August 23.

Photo: President's Office