Telegram Platform“Threat To National Security” Top Spy Budanov

The chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, considers the Telegram messenger a threat to Ukraine's national security.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Suspilne public broadcaster.

"In our opinion, Telegram is a real threat to national security. I say this absolutely directly, and we even documented this," said Budanov.

According to the top intelligence officer, Telegram has become the main source of information for the public, according to official research.

"It beat absolutely everything. This is what we live by," explained the head of the GUR agency

He went on to say he was not in favor of "simply shutting down" the messenger in Ukraine.

"By the way, this is quite difficult to execute, albeit possible. I stand for deanonymizing all these Telegram channels. If someone wants to post some news, please register so that everyone understands that this channel belongs to, say, Ivan Ivanovich Ivanov, a Moscow-based Russian citizen, or to a citizen of Ukraine. And then that person shall bear personal responsibility for what they post out there," Budanov explained.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the French prosecutor's office announced the release of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov from custody for further interrogation in court and possible indictment.