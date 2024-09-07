(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock, who is one of the leaders of the Greens, reprimanded the Social Democrats from the state of Brandenburg for weakening aid to Ukraine.

Baerbock spoke on Saturday at her party branch in Brandenburg, Ukrinform reports, citing Welt .

The politician addressed her criticism to the Prime Minister of Brandenburg, Dietmar Wojtke, who heads the SPD branch in this East German state.

On Baerbock's conviction, Wojdke weakened the SPD's position on aid to Ukraine.

Germany's: Aid to Ukraine is investment in our security

"Suddenly I hear an incredulous question: Is the SPD, from which the prime minister comes, really responding to the question of military support with a vague, neutral answer?" Baerbock said, adding that she previously relied on Wojtke's words that his solidarity with Ukraine would remain unbreakable.

Baerbock also said she is "a little concerned about her chancellor" and joked that, if he can't vote for his felliw party member Wojdke because of him dropping from the race, then he has only one choice – to vote for the Greens.

Baerbock also criticized the positions of the extreme right, Alternative for Germany, and the extreme left, Sara Wagenknecht's Bloc, for siding with Russia and Vladimir Putin instead of helping Ukrainians.

On September 22, Brandenburg will hold elections to the local parliament, the Landtag. According to tentative forecasts, right-wing radicals, who enjoy the support of up to 24% of the country's population, may seal the majority. In the last days before the elections, all parties hold congresses of their party branches and meet with local voters.

It should be noted that both Baerbock and Scholz were elected to the Bundestag from this very Land, where they are "registered". Both parties they represent are currently part of the ruling coalition at the federal level.

Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa