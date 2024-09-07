First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Ilham Zakiyev On Paralympic Bronze
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva shared a post on social media accounts congratulating
Azerbaijani athlete Ilham Zakiyev on winning a bronze medal at the
Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
