First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Ilham Zakiyev On Paralympic Bronze

9/7/2024 7:19:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Ilham Zakiyev on winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

