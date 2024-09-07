Ukrainians Win 67 Medals After Nine Days Of Paralympics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the results of the ninth competition day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Ukraine won six medals, one of them gold.

Yegor Dementiev became the Paralympic champion in cycling, Ukrinform reports.

All Ukraine's medals on the ninth competition day of the Paralympics:

“Gold“ - Yegor Dementiev (cycling, road group race, class C4-5):

“silver” - Liudmyla Danylina (athletics, 1500 m, T20 class), Denys Ostapchenko (swimming, 50 m, freestyle, S3 class), Danylo Chufarov (swimming, 100 m, butterfly, S11 class);

“bronze medals“ - Maksym Nikolenko (table tennis, singles tournament, class MS8), Olena Fedota-Isaeva (fencing, singles tournament, epee, category B).

140 athletes to represent Ukraine at Paris

Ukraine lost one position in the medal standings and is now eighth. The blue and yellows have 67 awards (16 gold, 23 silver, 28 bronze).

China is the leader of the medal standings with 188 medals (83, 64, 41 bronze). It is followed by Great Britain - 100 (42, 34, 24), the United States - 86 (31, 36, 19), the Netherlands - 48 (24, 14, 10), Italy - 63 (20, 13, 30), France - 65 (17, 24, 24), and Brazil - 70 (17, 22, 31).