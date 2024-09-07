4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred In Southern Georgia
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Dmanisi, a city in
the Kvemo Kartli region of southern Georgia,
The earthquake's epicenter was located 49 kilometers from
Tbilisi, with the focus at a depth of 7 kilometers. There have been
no reports of casualties or damage.
