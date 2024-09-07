عربي


4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred In Southern Georgia

9/7/2024 7:19:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Dmanisi, a city in the Kvemo Kartli region of southern Georgia, Azernews reports.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 49 kilometers from Tbilisi, with the focus at a depth of 7 kilometers. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

