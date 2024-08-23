Kuwait Defeat Syria In West Asian Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's youth volleyball national team beat Syria on Friday in the 2nd West Asian Championship, currently held in Al Ain city in the United Arab Emirates.

The match was closely contested as both teams showed firm determination to win the three points. Kuwait managed to snatch the points after a three-to-two sets win.

On Saturday, the Kuwaiti team will play against the Qatari team in a crucial match to determine the fifth and sixth positions in the championship.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon will play in the semi-finals. (end)

skm











MENAFN23082024000071011013ID1108594751