The global dental implants size is estimated to grow by USD 1.94 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.78%

6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing number of treatments related to cosmetic dentistry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of robotic dental surgery. However,

high cost of dental implants and implant procedures poses a challenge.

Dental Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1943.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Key companies profiled AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU., B and B DENTAL Srl, Bicon LLC, Biodenta Swiss AG, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DIO Implant Co. Ltd., Dyna Dental Engineering, Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Keystone Dental Inc., Neo Biotech, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Southern Implants, Thommen Medical AG, ZEST Anchors LLC, and ZimVie Inc.

Market Driver

Robotic dental surgery is revolutionizing the dental implantation process, enhancing its efficacy and precision. This technology aids dentists in accurately placing implants during surgeries, reducing dependency on highly skilled professionals. With a global annual demand for 5.5 million dental implants, the shortage of dental care experts in many countries necessitates the use of robotic platforms. In April 2022, the first FDA-cleared dental robot, YOMI Robotic Dental System, was used by Dr. J. Darrell Steele in the US for a single-tooth implant. This marks a significant milestone in robot-assisted dental surgeries, set to expand the global dental implants market.



The dental implants market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing tooth loss and the demand for effective tooth replacement methods. Pure titanium ingots are popular for their biocompatibility and proven success in dental implants. Regulatory scrutiny ensures safety and quality, while supply chain bottlenecks pose challenges. Road accidents and sports injuries contribute to the need for tooth replacement. Tapered implants and two-piece systems offer advantages in implant placement. Therapeutic areas like aesthetic dentistry and treatment of tooth decay, dental caries, and chronic illnesses drive demand. Zirconium material and 3D printing technology are emerging trends. Biocompatibility, safety, and soft tissue integration are key considerations. Dental bridges, CAD/CAM machines, and titanium implants remain important dental consumables. The aging population and the desire for aesthetic restorations continue to fuel market growth.



Market

Challenges



Dental implantation procedures involve a dentist assessing the health of the teeth and jawbone. The cost of these procedures includes the consultation and treatment fees, with diagnostic imaging costs being additional. The implantation process typically spans two appointments: in the first, the implant is attached to the jawbone, while the second appointment, three to six months later, sees the placement of the abutment and crown. The cost of dental implantation procedures can be substantial due to the surgical procedures and post-implantation consultations. In the US, for instance, the cost can range from USD6,500 to USD11,000. However, inadequate insurance reimbursements and the high cost of these procedures can lead patients to opt for alternatives like bridges or dentures. In developed countries, the lack of sufficient insurance coverage for implantation procedures can hinder their adoption, resulting in an out-of-pocket expense for patients that may limit market growth. The dental industry faces significant challenges due to the prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, leading to a high demand for dental implants as a solution for missing teeth. Dental implant procedures require advanced dental facilities and skilled dental surgeons and dentists. The effectiveness and durability of dental implants, made from high-quality titanium and designed to resemble natural teeth, have made them a popular choice over dentures. However, the manufacturing process and implant design require the latest technologies, including digital dentistry and digital imaging, for precise diagnosis and placement. Dental injuries and oral disorders also contribute to the need for oral rehabilitation, leading to increased patient visits and product diversification in the dental healthcare services market. Public health challenges, such as periodontal diseases, further emphasize the importance of dental implants for maintaining oral health and improving the quality of life for individuals.

Segment Overview



This dental implants market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Dental hospitals and clinics

1.2 Dental laboratories 1.3 Others



2.1 Titanium implants 2.2 Zirconia implants



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Dental hospitals and clinics

The dental hospitals market is segmented into public and private dental hospitals, further categorized as tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 based on the number of patient beds. In developed countries like Germany and the UK, the increasing number of dentists and dental hospitals has led to a rise in dental procedures, particularly for orthodontic treatment, cosmetic dentistry, and prosthetic treatment. Mobile dental clinic chains, such as Mobi Dent, are gaining popularity due to their cost-effective services and onsite treatment. These clinics use portable dental chairs and have formed partnerships with corporations and hospitals to expand their reach. Dental clinics have collaborated with insurance companies like BUPA in the UK and India to offer insurance coverage, increasing their patient base. The growing edentulous population and rising dental caries incidents in both developing and developed economies necessitate specialized dental care, driving the demand for dental implants and the growth of dental hospitals and clinics.

Research Analysis

The dental implants market is driven by various factors including the rising prevalence of dental diseases and tooth loss, particularly in the aging population. CAD/CAM technologies and digital imaging have revolutionized the dental industry, enabling precise implant placement and improved oral rehabilitation. Developing economies are witnessing a significant increase in demand for dental implants due to increasing awareness and affordability. Dental implants offer a natural-looking, durable solution for oral health issues, making them a popular choice for aesthetic restoration. However, challenges such as supply chain bottlenecks, high costs, and safety concerns persist. Dental injuries, oral disorders, and dental diseases, including tooth decay, gum diseases, and oral cancer, also contribute to the market's growth. Dental surgeons and prosthodontists are key professionals involved in the implant placement process, while removable prosthetics and soft tissue management are therapeutic areas of focus. Overall, the market for dental implants continues to grow, offering opportunities for innovation and advancements in oral health care.

Market Research Overview

The Dental Implants Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, dental disorders, and tooth loss among the aging population. The market is driven by the latest technologies such as 3D printing technology, CAD/CAM machines, and digital dentistry, which enable the production of high-quality, natural-looking teeth. Aesthetic dentistry and aesthetic restoration are key areas of focus, with a growing demand for biocompatible implant materials like titanium. The market is also influenced by public health challenges, regulatory scrutiny, and supply chain bottlenecks. Implant sizes, design, and material play a crucial role in the effectiveness and durability of dental implants. Elective surgical procedures, oral rehabilitation, and overdentures are other therapeutic areas where dental implants find extensive applications. Dental implants offer a superior alternative to removable prosthetics like dentures, providing better comfort, durability, and functionality. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the increasing number of dental practices, dental facilities, and the availability of various treatment options for dental diseases and disorders. The market faces challenges such as safety concerns, chronic illnesses, and sports injuries, which may impact the placement and longevity of dental implants. The market is witnessing product diversification, with the introduction of one-piece and two-piece systems, tapered and parallel-walled implants, and titanium and titanium dioxide implants. The market is expected to continue its growth, driven by the increasing demand for natural-looking teeth and the effectiveness and durability of dental implants.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Dental Hospitals And Clinics



Dental Laboratories

Others

Material



Titanium Implants

Zirconia Implants

Geography



Europe



North America



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

