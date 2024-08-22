Nichiha USA Launches Innovative AIA-Approved Continuing Education Course On High-Performance Fiber Cement Wall Panels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nichiha USA's newest AIA-approved continuing education course is designed to equip architects with advanced knowledge and practical insights into the innovative design and performance benefits of fiber cement wall panels.

- Vance Thomas, Director of Technical Services at Nichiha USA CREEK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nichiha USA , a premier of fiber cement cladding, is excited to introduce its newest AIA-approved continuing education course titled "Redefining Durability: High-Performance Fiber Cement Wall Panels for Modern Architecture." This comprehensive course is designed to equip architects with advanced knowledge and practical insights into the innovative design and performance benefits offered by fiber cement wall panels.Architects participating in this course will explore the cutting-edge potential of fiber cement panels, learning how to incorporate these materials into modern architectural projects to achieve contemporary aesthetics while ensuring durability. The course highlights key features such as fire and weather resistance, integrated rainscreen systems, and low maintenance requirements. By understanding these aspects, architects can enhance the longevity and resilience of both residential and commercial buildings.According to Vance Thomas, Director of Technical Services at Nichiha USA, "This AIA-approved course is essential for architects looking to advance their understanding of high-performance building materials. Fiber cement wall panels are an ideal solution for modern architecture, offering exceptional design flexibility and durability. Our course equips architects with the expertise to maximize these benefits in their projects."Nichiha USA offers architects, designers, building owners, and homeowners the ability to replicate traditional building materials like wood, masonry, concrete, and stucco using robust fiber cement. These products are impressionable in the manufacturing process which allows them to achieve the desired look without the maintenance challenges typically associated with the traditional materials they resemble. All of their architectural wall panels install easily and quickly using the brand's Ultimate Clip System . Such features can help designers and builders achieve a desired aesthetic quickly and efficiently, without requiring specialized labor.For more information or to register for the AIA Continuing Education course, visit .Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 2800 employees at 13 locations worldwide. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders and contractors through building material solutions that are durable and available in a breadth of colors, styles, and textures, with customized support to meet any specification and help customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit .

