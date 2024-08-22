Pokeworks' First Ever Employee Becomes The Brand's Newest Multi-Unit Franchisee To Expand Reach In Greater Boston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading premium poke franchise will be bringing seven new locations to Massachusetts

Pokeworks , the leading and quickest-growing fast casual poke brand in the world,

is thrilled to announce the signing of their newest multi-unit development deal.

The brand is partnering with their first employee Lelin Kandel, current franchisee Rong Cong, as well as entrepreneurs Nijjwol Lamsal and Roshan Gauchan, to bring seven additional locations to Boston as they work to meet the demand for healthy quick service restaurants in communities throughout the country.

Kandel started his career with Pokeworks in 2015 as the General Manager of the brand's first location, and eventually moved his way up to serve as the Senior Operations Manager. His expertise in the brand and the commitment he has to the Pokeworks mission are invaluable assets, and he looks forward to continuing his journey as a multi-unit franchisee.

"I've had an incredible experience working with the Pokeworks brand, and have witnessed first hand their commitment to supporting franchisees and ensuring their individual success," said Kandel. "I'm thrilled to begin my new venture with the brand as a franchisee and know that the thoughtful systems and operations in place will help ensure Cong, Lamsal, Gauchan and my own expansion efforts are as seamless as possible. Being from Boston myself, I've seen the warm reception the current locations have received, and I'm thrilled to be a part of introducing Pokeworks to new neighborhoods throughout the city."

With an impressive background in business and engineering, and his role as a current Pokeworks franchisee, Cong makes the perfect partner to help tackle the Boston development. Since learning of the Pokeworks franchise opportunity in 2017, he has gone on to open four franchised locations and managed eight. His illustrious resume makes him the ideal fit to help lead the growth efforts as the group plans to open seven locations over the next four years.

"Pokeworks' high-quality products and limitless combinations set them apart in the booming healthy dining industry and will heavily appeal to Bostonians," said Cong. "Boston is a young and vibrant city full of active and motivated people who need a healthy diet without sacrificing the fulfillment that only a satisfying meal can bring. We believe people with healthy and active lifestyles crave what Pokeworks offers and we can't wait to meet that demand."



Lamsal and Gauchan both have impressive backgrounds in tech, and the pair's vital expertise in real estate and entrepreneurship will significantly contribute to the expansion and success of Pokeworks throughout Greater Boston.

"Witnessing Pokeworks' meteoric rise from its early days to its current status as a powerhouse brand is truly inspiring," said Lamsal. "It's an honor to be part of their growth journey, and we look forward to introducing their delicious menu to hungry patrons throughout the area."

The Poke Foods Market is expected to increase by

USD 781.91 million

from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.41%, and Pokeworks is ready to help meet the growing demand for the nutritious, fresh dining option. With five locations already located throughout the Greater Boston area, the brand is thrilled to continue to expand within Massachusetts.

"We're ecstatic to be growing our presence in Boston," said Peter Yang, co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks. "The response that we've received from the communities we currently serve has been incredible. Rong and Lelin's business acumen and passion for the Pokeworks brand makes them the perfect duo to help us continue to introduce the concept to new guests and communities. Having Lelin begin as the GM of our first ever location and now becoming our newest multi-unit franchisee is deeply meaningful and fulfilling to me. It's a true testament to his trust in the Pokeworks brand, and his dedication to the mission."

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of close friends and their love for Hawaiian poke, a unique, native Hawaiian dish made from freshly diced seafood marinated with soy sauce, sesame oil, and other sauces. The group experienced poke the way it was meant to be enjoyed on the island, and sought to bring it to the masses after seeing a gap in the market. Prioritizing fresh and sustainable seafood, Pokeworks offers customized, healthy, and delicious poke bowls, poke burritos, and salads. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your WayTM approach provides guests with limitless ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. It is also convenient for grab-and-go food, matching modern dining habits.



About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your WayTM approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory.

Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by

Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with three consecutive years on

Fast Casual's

"Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 67 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada.

