Ukrainian, Latvian Defense Ministers Discuss Strengthening Drone Coalition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov and his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds have discussed ways to enhance the partnership and strengthen a Drone Capability Coalition.

The Ukrainian Defense said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian side informed Latvian colleagues about the latest events on the battlefield and the process of building fortifications.

This year, Latvia will provide about EUR 112 million in military support to Ukraine and will continue to provide security assistance at the level of 0.25% of its every year.

"We discussed ways to further strengthen our powerful partnership. A particularly important topic is the strengthening of the Drone Coalition, in which Latvia plays a leading role," Umerov said.

As part of this international coalition, Latvian-made drones are being transferred to Ukrainian forces. In total, Latvia will provide Ukraine with several thousand drones to repel large-scale Russian aggression.

The parties also discussed further steps to strengthen the Drone Coalition, which has already brought together almost 20 countries.

According to Umerov, the Latvian defense minister said he was ready to work with other countries to attract them to the Drone Coalition and similar initiatives in support of Ukraine.

Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook