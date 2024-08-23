عربي


Amir, US President Discuss Developments In Gaza

8/23/2024 7:23:32 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed in a phone call today with the President of the friendly United States of America HE Joe Biden the situation development in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territories, as well as the joint mediation efforts to stop the war on the Strip.

During the call, they also explored ways to further support and enhance the strategic relations between the two countries, and discussed the latest regional and international developments.

The Peninsula

