WHO Announces $135 Million Response Plan To Control Mpox
Date
8/23/2024 7:23:32 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Geneva: The World health Organization (WHO) called on Friday for urgent action to control a new outbreak of mpox, announcing a response plan that will require at least USD 135 million over the next six months.
"Let me be clear... this new outbreak of mpox can be controlled and stopped, but responding to this complex outbreak requires a comprehensive and coordinated international response," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a speech to WHO member states.
He explained that this six-month plan requires funding of no less than USD 135 million
Last week, the WHO declared mpox a public health emergency, which has raised international concern due to its spread and a new, potentially more dangerous strain (IP) in Africa.
