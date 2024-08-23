Presidents Of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Met In Tashkent

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Aug 24 (NNN-UzA) – A meeting took place in Tashkent yesterday, between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Uzbekistan.

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, the two parties discussed issues of further deepening and expanding strategic partnership, and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

“The head of our state expressed deep satisfaction, noting that, the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan has become a historic event, in the development of the centuries-old friendly relations between the two countries,” the statement said.

Mirziyoyev emphasised that, one of the key outcomes of the visit was the signing of a treaty on allied relations. According to the leader of Uzbekistan, this marks the beginning of a new chapter in strengthening interstate cooperation, and confirms the firm commitment of both sides to the comprehensive development of multifaceted partnership.

It was reported that during the visit, the first meeting of the High Interstate Council also took place, which is intended to become an effective mechanism for developing and implementing new proposals to deepen allied relations.

It is noted that, at the invitation of Mirziyoyev, Aliyev went to Uzbekistan on a state visit, on Aug 22-23.– NNN-UzA

