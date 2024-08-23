Qatar Participates In 43Rd World Scout Conference In Cairo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The 43rd World Scout concluded on Friday in the Egyptian capital Cairo with the participation of more than two thousand scouts from 176 countries.

The activities of the conference saw a remarkable participation by the delegation of the Qatari Scouts and Guides Association headed by Undersecretary of the of Education and Higher Education, HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association.

The Qatari delegation was keen, during the activities of the conference, to exchange experiences and knowledge with scout associations from different cultures about various aspects of the scouting movement, in addition to participating in a variety of activities, events and meetings, as well as holding an exhibition on the history and activities of the Qatari scouting movement.

In this context, HE Al Nuaimi said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the association's participation in this conference aimed to strengthen ties and coordinate positions, especially at the Arab level, on issues related to the global scouting movement, as well as provide young people with experience in global forums and benefit from them in the future to become leaders who are up to the responsibility.

His Excellency noted that Qatar's participation in the conference included an exhibition on the scouting movement, its history and various activities in the State of Qatar, where global scouting movements were invited to the activities of this exhibition, adding in this regard that the Qatari Scouts have a long history that began in the 50s of the last century, and many generations have succeeded it, and various leaderships have influenced the scouting process in the State of Qatar, with the presence of an association specialized in scouts and guides, and organizing activities on an ongoing basis at the school level, in addition to holding semi-weekly camps; in addition to participating in most related Arab and international activities.

HE Dr. Al Nuaimi said that at the level of the Arab region, the State of Qatar has hosted several activities with the participation of Arab countries during the past months, and will organize an Arab event next December.

His Excellency said that the Qatar delegation held, on the sidelines of the conference, a number of important meetings with officials from the Arab and Gulf Scout Movement. Acquaintances were made with candidate countries for many future activities, such as "Jambori" or the upcoming Scout Conference, where coordination was made regarding them, in addition to discussing the Arab point of view on the camps scheduled for the coming period, and the needs of the Scout Associations in the Arab and Islamic countries.

He also noted the participation of the Qatari delegation in a meeting with Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, among the delegations of the Islamic Scouts, which represented important support for those in charge of the Islamic and Arab Scout Movement.

Furthermore, he appreciated the successful organization of the conference activities by Egypt, expressing his happiness at winning membership in the World Scout Committee, as this represents an important addition to the Arab presence in the World Scout Committee and conveying the thought of the Arab Scout Movement to the world.

It is noteworthy that the World Scout Conference is the General Assembly of the World Scouts, and through it the policies that organize the global scouting work are set and the regulations governing it are set and amended, in addition to electing the Board of Directors, the auxiliary committees and the host country for its next session.