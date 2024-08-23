Medvedchuk's Collection Of Wristwatches Put Up For Auction Via Prozorrole

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viktor Medvedchuk's collectible wristwatches have been estimated at UAH 10.6 million and put up for auctions.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Head Olena Duma on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The wristwatch collection of the high traitor, Viktor Medvedchuk, consisting of 20 lots, has already been listed in the Prozorro system. The ARMA is selling the high traitor's wristwatches, whose total value was estimated at UAH 10.6 million,” Duma wrote.

The most expensive lots are Breguet 4416К (estimated at UAH 1.86 million), Patek Philippe (UAH 1.27 million), and Dolce & Gabbana (UAH 922 thousand).

The auctions are open to anyone interested, except for those having ties to the aggressor state.

The funds received from the sale of Medvedchuk's wristwatches will be transferred to the ARMA's deposit portfolio and used to acquire war bonds.

The auctions will last 14 days.

Additionally, the ARMA is selling a portion of the seized Belarusian potassium chloride, contained in 151 wagons. The total value of sales is UAH 111 million, including UAH 43.6 million worth of customs payments, which are to be transferred to Ukraine's state budget by the ARMA.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) sold through auction the Maybach vehicle, which used to be owned by Viktor Medvedchuk , for UAH 1.8 million.