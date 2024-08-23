عربي


Turkish Forces Neutralize 16 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

8/23/2024 7:16:32 PM

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, close to the Turkish border, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The operation targeted the terrorists in the Hakurk, Asos, Gara, and Metina regions, the Ministry reported on X.

"We will continue our unpredictable, unconventional, rapid, and sustained operations to eliminate terrorism at its source!" the ministry declared.

The PKK, a terrorist organization that uses northern Iraq as a base for planning and executing attacks against Turkey and northern Syria, has been a persistent threat.

The term“neutralize” used by Turkish authorities signifies that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.

Over its nearly 40-year campaign of terror, the PKK – designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has caused the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

AzerNews

