Turkish Forces Neutralize 16 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq
8/23/2024 7:16:32 PM
Nazrin Abdul
Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 16 PKK terrorists in
northern Iraq, close to the Turkish border,
Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.
The operation targeted the terrorists in the Hakurk, Asos, Gara,
and Metina regions, the Ministry reported on X.
"We will continue our unpredictable, unconventional, rapid, and
sustained operations to eliminate terrorism at its source!" the
ministry declared.
The PKK, a terrorist organization that uses northern Iraq as a
base for planning and executing attacks against Turkey and northern
Syria, has been a persistent threat.
The term“neutralize” used by Turkish authorities signifies that
the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.
Over its nearly 40-year campaign of terror, the PKK – designated
a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has caused
the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and
infants.
