Prime Minister Sends Written Message To Swedish FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a written message to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Tobias Billstrom, pertaining to bilateral relations.

The message was handed over by Qatar's Ambassador to Sweden HE Nadia bint Ahmed Al Sheebi, during her meeting with Director General of the Swedish for Foreign Affairs Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt.