6.67 Lakh Voters In Anantnag Set To Cast Ballots In First Phase

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With the announcement of Assembly 2024, Anantnag District is gearing up for the first phase of the Elections with 6.67 lakh electorates are readying themselves to exercise their franchise on the scheduled polling day.

The district comprises of seven Assembly Constituencies viz Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East and Pahalgam with 6,67,781 electorates which includes 3,36,185 males, 3,31,592 females, and 4 transgender voters.

A comprehensive of 844 polling stations has been established by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accommodate voters across the district. These include 61 special polling stations, 33 model stations, 4 green stations, 7 pink stations, 7 stations for persons with disabilities (PWD), 1 youth polling station, and 9 unique stations.

AC 41-Dooru has 1,16,749 voters (59,052 males, 57,695 females and 2 transgender) with 152 polling stations (18 urban and 134 rural). Likewise, AC 42-Kokernag (ST) includes 91,280 voters (46,840 males, 44,439 females and 01 transgender) with 123 polling stations (5 urban and 118 rural).

The largest in terms of electorates in the district is AC 43-Anantnag West, having 1,26,006 voters (63,281 males, 62,724 females and 01 transgender) with 146 polling stations (25 urban and 121 rural).

Similarly, AC 44-Anantnag contains 61,070 voters (30,645 males, 30,425 females) with 70 polling stations (43 urban and 27 rural). AC 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara,

has

1,02,081 voters (50,728 males, 51,353 females) with 125 polling stations (16 urban and 109 rural).

For AC 46-Shangus-Anantnag East, 100,902 voters (50,656 males, 50,246 females) will exercise their right for which 127 polling stations (19 urban and 108 rural) have been established.

In AC 47-Pahalgam, there are 69,693 voters (34,983 males, 34,710 females) with 101 polling stations (12 urban and 89 rural).

The last date for filing nomination papers is August 27, 2024, until 3:00 PM.

The scrutiny of nominations for the seven Assembly constituencies of Anantnag District will take place in the respective Returning Officers' offices on August 28, 2024. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30, 2024.

The polling for the first phase of the electoral process is scheduled for September 18, 2024.

Polling will be conducted from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the scheduled day.