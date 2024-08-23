Egyptian, U.S. Presidents Discussed Gaza Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 24 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and U.S. President, Joe Biden, discussed the Gaza ceasefire negotiations yesterday, during a phone call, focusing on the mediation efforts led by their countries.

The Egyptian Presidency stated that, the two leaders reviewed the“intensive” efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and facilitate a hostage exchange. Sisi and Biden underscored the need for all parties involved to overcome obstacles and demonstrate flexibility to reach an agreement.

Sisi highlighted the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and to prevent further regional military escalation.

On Thursday, the Israeli regime's Prime Minister's Office confirmed the arrival of heads of the Israeli Security Agency and the Mossad intelligence service in Cairo, to participate in the negotiations for a hostage release deal.

Last Friday, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire talks, announced the conclusion of two days of discussions in Doha. They plan to reconvene in Cairo within a week, to finalise a deal aimed at ending the conflict.

The mediators characterised the talks as constructive and conducted in a positive environment. However, Hamas, which did not participate directly in the Doha negotiations, accused Israel of adding new conditions to a previously supported proposal, and expressed skepticism about the negotiations' outcome.– NNN-MENA