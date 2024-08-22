Gore Fabrics: Pioneering Sustainability In Performance Apparel

(MENAFN- 3BL) Since our inception in 1958, W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) has been an emblem of innovation and collaboration in the global materials science arena. With a footprint spanning five continents and a diverse product portfolio, we consistently push the boundaries of possibility.

Central to our ethos is our commitment to responsible performance, epitomized by Gore's Fabrics business. Here, our mission is clear: to redefine comfort, performance, and sustainability for future generations while eschewing the fast model that contributes to global waste.

At the core of our Fabrics business lies a steadfast belief in the power of science to enact positive change. Climate change isn't just a distant concern but a catalyst for action, and we see it as imperative to be part of the solution.

In our Responsible Performance journey, our business has made significant strides. From reducing carbon emissions to bolstering product durability, each initiative propels us towards a more sustainable future.

Notably, we've pledged to the American Apparel Footwear Association and the Fair Labor Association's Apparel & Footwear Industry Commitment to Responsible Recruitment, collaborating with global garment supply chain partners to eradicate conditions fostering forced labor and ensure fair treatment of workers.

Moreover, we've demonstrated our commitment to global communities by donating 25,000 GORE-TEX jackets in 2022 to Ukrainian refugees in Poland during the Ukraine conflict, providing essential protection and warmth in tumultuous times-a testament to our values of compassion and integrity.

Innovation and inclusivity are woven into the fabric of our business. Collaborating with individuals like Sitka Ambassador Cole Kramer, Sitka Revive and Repair specialist Colleen Tretter, and former marine and scout sniper Jonathan Blank, we've developed custom-fitted specialized gear, enabling individuals like Jonathan to explore the outdoors safely despite adversity.

On the sustainability front, we're intensifying efforts to further reduce our environmental footprint across the supply chain, through upstream risk assessments, downstream factory monitoring, and certification programs. A standout initiative involves partnering with Bionic to establish a recycling ecosystem, transforming ocean-bound plastic waste into high-performance textiles. This collaborative effort not only combats plastic pollution but also fosters employment opportunities within local communities, showcasing the transformative power of sustainable innovation.

Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ambitious sustainability goals. We have committed to moving towards a PFAS-free consumer fabrics portfolio by 2025. This initiative is part of our broader effort to reduce our environmental impact and promote sustainable practices across our product lines. With every stride, we reaffirm our dedication to shaping a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

Together, we aren't merely leading the performance apparel industry; we're setting a new standard for responsible and inclusive business practices-a journey that's not just worth undertaking but imperative for the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.