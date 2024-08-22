AI-Backed Low-Code Development Platforms For Rapid Development And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Low-code development software assists various businesses to develop and deploy lightweight applications faster in a single workflow.

- GoodFirmsWASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- --AI-backed Low-code development platforms are creating a buzz in the business world helping various organizations to build intelligent business applications quickly with just few drag and drop features without any extensive coding training or skills.Recent studies reportedly indicate that the number of low-code technology users will nearly triple by 2025. The use of low-code tools improved from the COVID-19 pandemic days due to the increasing pressure on the IT sector for providing faster development services with high quality applications. Being a citizen development approach, the low-code development platforms allow construction of lightweight applications using visual point and click options. With AI, the process has even become more intelligent.“Low-code development platforms are fast transforming software development by bridging the tech gap, speeding up the development process, eliminating the need for coders, and delivering industry-specific applications quickly. To top this, AI is a game changer,” says GoodFirms.Service seekers can also check app development software and game development software by utilizing the filter options for features, pricing models, devices supported, deployment, business size, etc. Furthermore, they can also verify the most reviewed, top-rated tools and select a suitable system.Popular Features of low-code development platform Includes:--AI-Assisted Development--Business Process Automation--Collaborative Development--Data Aggregation & Publishing--Deployment Management--Drag & Drop--Integrations Management--Iteration Management--Performance Monitoring--Requirements Management--Templates--Visual Modeling--Web/Mobile App Development--Workflow ManagementIf you are a low-code development software service provider and wish to get listed, you can partake in the GoodFirms research processes. Interestingly, gaining the top position among the best service providers will attract the attention of potential prospects, increase productivity, help generate more sales, and earn more profit.About GoodFirms:GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm specializing in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies and software providers that can automate the tasks of various industries. GoodFirms' industry-wide research, review & rankings help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.Get Listed with GoodFirms.

