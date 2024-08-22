عربي


China Launches New Communications Satellite

8/22/2024

QNA

Beijing: China launched on Thursday a new communications satellite into space from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in the southern province of Hainan.

The ChinaSat 4A satellite will provide comprehensive voice, data, television and radio broadcasting services, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The satellite was launched on a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket, marking the 532nd mission for the carrier rocket series of this type.

The Peninsula

