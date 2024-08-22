Budanov Explains Which Targets Ukrainian Drones Attacked In Moscow Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (GUR) conducted drone strikes on a intelligence center near Moscow.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, told this to The War Zone , Ukrinform reports.

“We conducted a couple of drone operations today (August 21 – ed.),” Budanov said.

According to him, GUR also conducted drone strikes on the Ostafyevo airport in Moscow as well as the Millerovo air base in the Rostov region. GUR is checking now how effective the were.

Ostafyevo“was a deceptive target,” Budanov said, That is, the attack on it was intended to divert the enemy's attention.

The Millerovo air base, located less than 20 miles from the border with Ukraine, is home to Su-30SM and Su-35.

Russian official sources claimed that last night all drones heading to Moscow and other Russia's regions were shot down.

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of the GUR operation, on August 16, kamikaze drones struck the Savasleyka air base in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region on August 16, destroying three aircraft and damaging five others.