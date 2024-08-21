IMAX To Present At The Bank Of America Media, Communications And Entertainment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX ) today announced that the Company will participate in the 2024 of America Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.

Event: 2024 Bank of America Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Date:

Wednesday, September 4th

Virtual Fireside Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

IMAX Executive: Rich Gelfond, CEO

In addition, IMAX will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2024, there were 1,780 IMAX systems (1,705 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 63 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVETM, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit . You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), LinkedIn ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

