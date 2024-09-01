WOQOD Issues Warning About Fraudulent Investment Advertisements
Doha: Qatar fuel Company (WOQOD) has issued an urgent alert to the public regarding fake investment advertisements circulating on social media platforms.
The company made the announcement via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.
In its statement, WOQOD emphasized that these unauthorized ads falsely claim to offer investment opportunities in the company.
WOQOD stressed that neither it nor any of its subsidiaries have sanctioned these promotions.
The fuel distributor urged customers to exercise caution and remain vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.
The alert serves as a reminder for consumers to be wary of unsolicited investment offers, especially those circulating on social media platforms.
WOQOD encouraged the public to report any suspicious advertisements immediately by contacting their customer service department.
