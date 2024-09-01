Aqarat, Informa Tharawat Sign Mou To Launch Qatar Real Estate Forum, Cityscape 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cityscape to launch the Qatar Real Estate Forum and Cityscape 2024. The event will be held under the patronage of HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, from the 13th until the 15th of October, in Doha.

Announced during a press held today, the agreement was signed by HE Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli, President of Aqarat, and Chris Speller, Vice President Informa Tharawat, Cityscape organisers.

In his speech, HE Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli highlighted the significance of this agreement, emphasising that it reflects the wise leadership's prioritisation of Qatar's real estate sector. He attributed the country's visionary approach, which has driven remarkable progress in recent years through strategic legislation and substantial infrastructure investments. These initiatives, he noted, have significantly boosted the real estate sector's contribution to Qatar's economic growth and development.

He added:“This MoU represents our commitment to fostering a more dynamic and transparent real estate market, further cementing Qatar's status as a global investment destination. It is more than just a commercial agreement; it is an open invitation to investors worldwide to join us in shaping a future brimming with opportunities.”

Speaking on this occasion, Chris Speller, said:“Signing this MoU with Aqarat comes in response to the growing demand in Qatar's real estate sector. Through this partnership, we aim to create a streamlined pathway for investors to capitalise on the lucrative investment opportunities within real estate projects.”

He added:“Qatar's world-class infrastructure is not just a source of inspiration. It also elevates the country's standing as a prime destination for investors.”

The Qatar Real Estate Forum and Cityscape 2024 will bring together real estate experts and stakeholders from around the world, establishing it as a primer event for knowledge sharing, expertise exchange and exploring future trajectories within the real estate sector, while showcasing various opportunities within the growing industry.

The State of Qatar's real estate sector stands as a key pillar of the nation's economic landscape, characterized by its sustained growth and promising future. Built on a foundation of economic stability and supported by an innovative regulatory framework, the sector has helped position Qatar as a premier destination for investors seeking both reliable returns and long-term value creation. This comes in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to cultivate a world-class investment environment conducive to business growth and diversify the national economy.

MENAFN01092024000067011011ID1108624294