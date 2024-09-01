Qatar Museums Announces Exciting Array Of Activities For Public In September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) is delighted to unveil its vibrant September lineup, featuring a dynamic range of workshops, camps, and exhibitions.

These thoughtfully curated programmes are designed to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages, providing enriching experiences that spark creativity and nurture for both children and adults.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will host storytelling sessions, Family Day activities, and various art workshops for children and adults.

Family Day: Geometrical Shapes

September 14, 2024

3pm – 5pm

Join us for a monthly Family Day, taking place at MIA Atrium. Every month, we will be taking inspiration from MIA's exciting collection. For September's Family Day, get to learn more about geometric shapes with your family.

Free to attend, no registration required.

Workshop: An Artist's Adventure (For ages 5 to 7 years)

September 9-10, 2024

4pm to 5:30pm

The workshop will begin with a story time focused on the world of art. Together, the workshop lead and young participants will explore this creative, colourful world, followed by an activity.

Throughout the activity, participating children will be able to explore different craft mediums to expand on the things they learned in the story time, fortifying their knowledge of the art world. The workshop is free to attend.

To register, contact: [email protected]

Story Time at MIA Library:“I Can Do Anything That's Everything All On My Own”

September 2, 2024

11am to 12pm

Bring your children along to this story time session at the Museum of Islamic Art.

Come and join us in this family bonding story session to read I Can Do Anything That's Everything All On My Own by Lauren Child.

This session is free to attend.

Register now, or contact: [email protected]

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art has curated a series of workshops designed to stimulate and inspire your creative side and a special storytelling session to enjoy with family.

Workshop: Art Making in Manara

September 11, 18, and 25, 2024

4pm - 6pm

In Art Making in Manara, every workshop is a surprise, where teens explore different aspects of Modern Art while creating works of their own.

Register here

Storytime for Family

September 14, 2024

4pm - 5:30pm

Explore the connection between art and storytelling through reading and sharing stories through the Storytelling session.

It aims to entertain, educate, preserve culture, and instill moral values through both stories and artwork.

Designed for children ages 7-12 and their families, this programme offers a blend of education and enjoyment.

Register here for an entertaining session with your family.

Workshop: Art lesson with Ismail Azzam

Every Sunday and Tuesday

4pm - 7pm

Join artist and curator Ismail Azzam for an art lesson at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art.

Participants will learn different portraiture techniques using various mediums, including pencil, charcoal and paint.

The workshop aims to provide a stimulating atmosphere for developing artistic talent, sharing experiences and engaging in artistic discussion.

For the Advanced level sessions on Sundays register here and for the Beginners sessions on Tuesdays register here .

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) will organise a storytelling session and an exciting tour on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Hayya To Qatar

September 14 - 28, 2024

1pm to 2:30pm (English)

4pm to 5:30pm (Arabic)

In celebration of World Tourism Day on 27 September, participants will join an insightful journey about the major attractions in Qatar that are linked to the museum's collection and narrative.

To register, Contact: [email protected]

Storytelling: I can be Anything

September 7, 2024

5pm to 6pm

A unique experience awaits you. Join our storytelling full of imagination on a journey with Zoe, who can become anything.

Through our story, we learn what we want to become when we grow up, and in the end, we'll draw a picture of our future.

To register, contact: [email protected]

To make this month more entertaining 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum will organise 2024 Summer Paralympics activities , and a Storytelling Programme.

Activities: 2024 Summer Paralympics

September 1 - 5, 2024 (Multiple Activities)

4pm to 7pm

To celebrate Qatar's participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is pleased to host the 3-2-1 Summer Paralympic Festival.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, offering attendees the chance to experience Paralympic sports demonstration, participate in educational sessions, explore a guided tour of Paralympic history and more.

The events are free to attend and no registration required. Click here to know more about the events.

Storytelling: Fastest Woman on Earth

September 28, 2024

4pm to 5pm

This month's programme features the book,“Fastest Woman on Earth” by Francesca Cavallo.

The book will be read aloud to children aged 7-11, providing a magical experience that sparks imagination and creates a love of reading.

No registration required.

Fire Station: Artist in Residence will host an exciting storytelling workshop for teenagers and adults to bring your stories to life.

Workshop: Cementing Your Story

September 17, 18, 2024

5pm to 7pm

We all have our unique stories that are looking for a way to come to life.

Join us for an engaging workshop on storytelling using an unconventional medium.

Bring your stories to life, through crafting cement story boxes!

Register here

Tasweer Photo Festival is offering an engaging workshop designed for photography enthusiasts eager to explore and expand their creative horizons.

Workshop: Tasweer Dialogues: Mixed Media Photography with Nadia Dada

September 13, 2024

2pm to 5pm

Join us for an engaging and hands-on workshop where participants will explore the creative fusion of photography and linocut techniques at FS Education Studio.

Bring a photograph of your choice and dive into a collaborative journey of artistic discovery.

Only limited seats are available, so register right away.

Register here

As the leading cultural institution in Qatar, Qatar Museums continues to enrich the cultural scene of the nation by offering diverse and engaging experiences for residents and visitors.

For the full schedule of exhibitions, public workshops, tours, and events, click here .