Qatarenergy To Build World-Scale Urea Fertiliser Plant At Mesaieed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Doubling Qatar's annual urea production capacity to 12.4mn tons, QatarEnergy has announced a world-scale urea fertiliser complex at Mesaieed Industrial City, which will make Qatar the world's largest urea exporter by 2030.Unveiling the project at a press conference at the QatarEnergy headquarters Sunday, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said the new mega project entails building three ammonia production lines that will supply feedstock to four new world-scale urea production trains in Mesaieed Industrial City.“The new facilities, which are planned to be built, will more than double the State of Qatar's urea production from about 6mn tons per year currently to 12.4mn tons per year. Production from the project's first new urea train is expected before the end of this decade,” al-Kaabi noted.The construction of four new production lines for urea, a key ingredient in fertilisers, would boost output by 106%.Besides achieving continued economic growth for Qatar and the world at large, al-Kaabi said the new mega-scale urea plant at Mesaieed will ensure enhanced energy and food security of people around the globe through a balanced approach to meeting ever-growing demand and the sound management of the country's natural resources.Al-Kaabi said,“We have been producing ammonia and urea in Qatar for over 50 years. Today, we are expanding our experience and further solidifying our position by this unprecedented mega project that will make the State of Qatar the world's largest urea producer, playing a crucial role in ensuring food security for hundreds of millions of people around the globe, day after day."Minister Al-Kaabi added:“Developing this project in Mesaieed Industrial City will ensure the optimum utilisation of the excellent existing infrastructure for the petrochemical and fertiliser industries, including the city's export port, which is one of the largest fertiliser and petrochemical export facilities in the MENA region. It will also establish Mesaieed as the urea production capital of the world.”Al-Kaabi who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, stressed,“Today's announcement is another concrete step in our efforts and everlasting commitment to supply the world with the energy products needed to achieve continued economic growth and enhanced energy and food security of people around the globe through a balanced approach to meeting ever-growing demand and the sound management of our natural resources.”Minister al-Kaabi concluded his announcement by expressing sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, for his wise leadership and the continued support of Qatar's energy sector.