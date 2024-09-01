Qatarenergy Announces New 2,000 Megawatt Solar Project At Dukhan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



New solar power mega project to more than double Qatar's solar power production capacity to 4,000 megawatts World-scale solar power at Dukhan expected to be operational by 2030

QatarEnergy has announced that it will build a new solar power mega project at Dukhan, which will more than double the country's solar production, significantly contributing to lower carbon emissions in the framework of a realistic energy transition.The new project will boost Qatar's PV solar power production capacity to about 4,000 megawatts by building one of the world's largest solar power plants in the Dukhan area, with a production capacity of 2,000 megawatts.The announcement was made by HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, at a press conference Sunday.Al-Kaabi said,“I am pleased to announce that, in line with our Sustainability Strategy, we will more than double our solar power production capacity to about 4,000 megawatts by 2030 through the world-scale, 2,000 megawatt Dukhan Solar Power Plant.”“I would like to emphasise that developing solar power plants is one of Qatar's most crucial initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, develop sustainability projects, and diversify electricity production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 4.7mn tons per year.”The new solar project will be added to QatarEnergy's solar power portfolio, which includes the existing Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, which was inaugurated in 2022 with a capacity of 800 megawatts of electricity, and to two solar power projects that QatarEnergy is building in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities with a total production capacity of 875 megawatts, and which are expected to start production before the end of this year.With the addition of the new Dukhan Solar Power Plant, QatarEnergy's portfolio of solar power projects in Qatar will reach a capacity of about 4,000 megawatts by 2030. This represents approximately 30% of Qatar's total electrical power production capacity.Minister al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by expressing sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his wise leadership and the continued support of Qatar's energy sector.